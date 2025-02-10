While the NBA All-Star rosters are set at 24 players, 12 from each conference, we typically see at least 25 or 26 players end up with All-Star honors each season due to the unfortunate reality of injuries taking players out of the midseason festivities. This year, NBA commissioner Adam Silver will have to select an injury replacement for a player in each conference, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is dealing with a calf injury and Anthony Davis suffered an adductor injury in his Mavs debut. Both stars will be out through the All-Star break and it will be up to the commissioner to fill their spots. Given this year’s mini-tournament format, the two teams getting replacements will be Team Shaq (Davis) and Team Barkley (Giannis), but the replacements will still come from the conference pool of candidates. Typically, Silver goes with the player who was the last man out in the reserve voting from the coaches, but since the coaches’ voting is information not made public, we are left to wonder who that will be. The commissioner also does not have to replace them with frontcourt players if a guard is deemed more deserving, and that could come into play in both cases. Here, we’ll look at the players that figure to have the best case for an All-Star replacement selection.

EAST Trae Young If position doesn’t come into play, Young could be the guy to get the nod. He’s leading the league in assists (11.4 per game) by a large margin and is averaging 23.5 points per game scoring to boot. The Hawks fell off at the wrong time for reserve voting, but they’re still clinging to a Play-In spot in ninth in the East, in large part due to Young.

Tyrese Maxey It’s probably between Young and Maxey if position doesn’t matter, as the Sixers guard has been unbelievable of late for a Philly team still clawing and fighting to get into the Play-In picture. He’s averaging 28.1 points and 6.2 assists per game and, like Young, is having to carry a huge offensive load for his team. Franz Wagner If Silver decides to go for a frontcourt-for-frontcourt swap, things get trickier due to other injuries in the East. Wagner has the best statistical case, averaging 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game in Orlando, but the question is whether playing just 34 out of 54 games due to an oblique injury earlier this year is enough in the eyes of the commissioner.

Jarrett Allen If Wagner hasn’t played enough, then Allen could get the nod as the fourth Cavalier in the game. The NBA always likes to reward winning and while Allen’s 13.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game don’t scream All-Star, he’s a vital part of the league’s best team going into the break. WEST

Domantas Sabonis I don’t think it should be as difficult a decision in the West, as you can make a big-for-big swap and bring in a guy with a clear All-Star case in Sabonis. He’s averaging 20.5 points and leading the league with 14.5 rebounds per game on pretty crazy efficiency for a Kings team holding strong in the West’s Play-In race at the break. Kyrie Irving That said, it’s not always as easy as it seems and if Silver looks for other options there are three guards all with very similar resumes that could be considered. The first is Davis’ new teammate in Dallas, as Irving is averaging 24.1 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game on strong efficiency and is a perennial All-Star, which probably shouldn’t come into play but can factor into the decision.