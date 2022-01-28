The Cases For The Top Candidates For The 2022 NBA All-Star Reserve Spots

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is on the horizon and, on Thursday, the Inside The NBA panel revealed the 10 starters. There was one notable surprise in the form of Andrew Wiggins landing among the trio of Western Conference frontcourt players but, for the most part, the real dialogue will continue until the NBA announces the reserves in both conferences on Thursday, Feb. 3.

As a quick reminder, the five starters from the East are Kevin Durant (captain), Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, and Trae Young. The West starters are LeBron James (captain), Nikola Jokic, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry, and Ja Morant.

From here, the NBA’s coaches will vote on the seven reserves for each side and the format is crucial. Two reserve guards must be chosen from each conference, with three reserve frontcourt players and two “wild card” choices that can come from any position. There is positional guidance from the All-Star voting ballot itself but, for the most part, it is open season and creative results are possible.

In this space, we’ll lay out the candidate pools (in alphabetical order) for each of the four position groups, with the coaches doing the rest in the coming days. Up first is the jam-packed guard race in the East, made more difficult by the bizarre inclusion of DeRozan as a guard despite playing the entirety of his season at forward.

East Backcourt

(19.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 7.7 apg; 42.4% FG, 36.3% 3PT, 88.6% FT) – At the time of this post, the Hornets are 27-22 and comfortably in the No. 7 spot in the East. While Miles Bridges and others have played well, Ball is driving a lot of the offense in Charlotte, and the numbers are impressive. Bradley Beal (23.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 6.5 apg; 45.5% FG, 30.1% 3PT, 83.7% FT) – It hasn’t been a good shooting season for Beal, but he is the centerpiece of a decent Washington team. The three-time All-Star is also averaging a career-best mark in assists and the second-best rebounding total of his career.

East Frontcourt

Jarrett Allen (16.1 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 1.9 apg; 68.9% FG, 68.8% FT) – As noted above with Garland, there will be a push for Cleveland representation but, again, Allen is deserving on his own. He’s been a force and, alongside Evan Mobley, has anchored an impressive and surprising Cavs defense.

West Backcourt

Devin Booker (25.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 4.4 apg; 44.2% FG, 37.7% 3PT, 86.1% FT) – The Suns are the best team in the league and Phoenix doesn’t have a starter out of the West. It seems likely that both Booker and Chris Paul (see below) will make it, and they both should.

West Frontcourt