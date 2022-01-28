On Thursday night, the Inside the NBA crew announced the 10 starters for February’s All-Star Game in Cleveland, and there weren’t that many surprises since we knew what the fan voting looked like as of a week ago. While the fans only account for 50 percent of the vote now, nothing changed from last week’s fan voting tally, with LeBron James and Kevin Durant earning captain spots for the second straight year.

The biggest eyebrow raising selection was Andrew Wiggins holding onto the West’s third frontcourt starting spot, taking it over Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, and Karl-Anthony Towns. The only other spots that figured to be up for debate were for the second backcourt spots behind Stephen Curry and DeMar DeRozan, respectively, and ultimately those went to a pair of the league’s up-and-coming stars at the point guard spot.

Ja Morant will make his first All-Star appearance and do so as a starter this season, while Trae Young will make his second All-Star start, as he edged out Zach LaVine for the honor. On the TNT broadcast, Charles Barkley immediately began stumping for LaVine as being deserving of the spot given the Bulls’ record compared to the Hawks in 12th in the East. Young was watching that, as this year the league had the All-Star results delivered in a briefcase to the TNT studio rather than alerting teams to the results early, and had a response for Barkley in his tweet thanking the fans for the honor.

Truly Blessed🙏🏽 !! Thank you to the Fans ❤️ ALWAYS LOVE !! 2X!! Chuck eat a Twinkie and be quiet sometimes😂✌🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 28, 2022

Naturally, they quickly got that up on the broadcast and Chuck didn’t back down from his stance about LaVine deserving the starting spot, while Shaq and Ernie simply enjoyed Trae taking a crack at the Chuckster.