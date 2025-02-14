The Complete Rosters For Each Event At NBA All-Star Weekend 2025

NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us, and for the 2025 edition the basketball world will shift its attention to San Francisco. The three days of events will start with the annual Celebrity Game on ESPN and end with the All-Star Game on TNT (for the final time) in its new format.
More than 60 players from across the NBA will participate in at least one event at All-Star Weekend, with a few double-dipping. Victor Wembanyama was selected for an event on all three nights, but was replaced in the Rising Stars Challenge after being selected as an All-Star because this year’s format brings the winning team from the Rising Stars into the All-Star Game as the fourth team in the mini-tournament and he couldn’t play for two teams.
There’s plenty of intrigue (and/or skepticism) about the new mini-tournament format — which it has to be said has made the Rising Stars much better since they went to the same format a few years back — and we’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out if it improves the All-Star Game experience. In the meantime, you can check out the full rosters for each event at All-Star Weekend so you know when and where you can watch your favorite player.
Rising Stars Challenge (Friday, Feb. 14; 9:00 p.m. ET, TNT)
Team M (Coach: Mitch Richmond)
Amen Thompson
Ausar Thompson
Bilal Coulibaly
Toumani Camara
Yves Missi
Bub Carrington
Julian Strawther
Team T (Coach: Tim Hardaway Sr.)
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Gradey Dick
Anthony Black
Zaccharie Risacher
Alex Sarr
Tristan Da Silva
Brandin Podziemski
Team C (Coach: Chris Mullin)
Stephon Castle
Dalton Knecht
Jaylen Wells
Keyonte George
Zach Edey
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Ryan Dunn
G League (Coach: Jeremy Lin)
JD Davidson
Dink Pate
Mac McClung
Reed Sheppard
Bryce McGowens
Pat Spencer
Leonard Miller
Celebrity Game (Friday, Feb. 14; 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Team Bonds (Coaches: Barry Bonds, 2 Chainz)
Kai Cenat
Baron Davis
Rome Flynn
Allisha Gray
Mickey Guyton
Tucker Halpern
Noah Kahan
Danny Ramirez
Masai Russell
Pablo Schreiber
Dylan Wang
Team Rice (Coaches: Jerry Rice, Khaby Lame)
Matt Barnes
Bayley
Chris Brickley
AP Dhillon
Druski
Walker Hayes
Shelby McEwen
Terrell Owens
Shaboozey
Oliver Stark
Kayla Thornton
Skills Competition (Saturday, Feb. 15; 8:00 p.m. ET, TNT)
Team Cavs
Donovan Mitchell
Evan Mobley
Team Rooks
Zaccharie Risacher
Alex Sarr
Team Spurs
Chris Paul
Victor Wembanyama
Team Warriors
Draymond Green
Moses Moody
Three-Point Contest (Saturday, Feb. 15; 8:00 p.m. ET, TNT)
Jalen Brunson
Cade Cunningham
Darius Garland
Tyler Herro
Buddy Hield
Cameron Johnson
Damian Lillard
Norman Powell
Dunk Contest (Saturday, Feb. 15; 8:00 p.m. ET, TNT)
Matas Buzelis
Stephon Castle
Andre Jackson Jr.
Mac McClung
All-Star Game (Sunday, Feb. 16; 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT)
Shaq’s OGs (Coach: Shaquille O’Neal)
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis*
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Damian Lillard
James Harden
Jaylen Brown
Kyrie Irving*
(* — Davis will not play, Irving is his replacement)
Kenny’s Young Stars (Coach: Kenny Smith)
Anthony Edwards
Jalen Brunson
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Jalen Williams
Darius Garland
Evan Mobley
Cade Cunningham
Tyler Herro
Chuck’s Global Stars (Coach: Charles Barkley)
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo*
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Victor Wembanyama
Pascal Siakam
Alperen Sengun
Karl-Anthony Towns
Donovan Mitchell
Trae Young*
(* — Antetokounmpo will not play, Young is his replacement)
Note: Candace Parker will oversee the winning Rising Stars team for the All-Star Game