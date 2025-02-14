The Complete Rosters For Each Event At NBA All-Star Weekend 2025

NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us, and for the 2025 edition the basketball world will shift its attention to San Francisco. The three days of events will start with the annual Celebrity Game on ESPN and end with the All-Star Game on TNT (for the final time) in its new format.

More than 60 players from across the NBA will participate in at least one event at All-Star Weekend, with a few double-dipping. Victor Wembanyama was selected for an event on all three nights, but was replaced in the Rising Stars Challenge after being selected as an All-Star because this year’s format brings the winning team from the Rising Stars into the All-Star Game as the fourth team in the mini-tournament and he couldn’t play for two teams.

There’s plenty of intrigue (and/or skepticism) about the new mini-tournament format — which it has to be said has made the Rising Stars much better since they went to the same format a few years back — and we’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out if it improves the All-Star Game experience. In the meantime, you can check out the full rosters for each event at All-Star Weekend so you know when and where you can watch your favorite player.