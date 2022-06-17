For the fourth time in eight seasons, the Golden State Warriors are NBA champions, prevailing by a 103-90 margin on the road in a hostile environment on Thursday evening. After Andrew Wiggins keyed a memorable Game 5 win in San Francisco, the Warriors withstood an early haymaker from the Boston Celtics in Game 6, relying on a defense that was stingy throughout the series and banking on the excellent offensive work of Stephen Curry in appropriate fashion.

The early moments of Game 6 belonged to Boston in dominant fashion. The Celtics started the game with a 14-2 run, making five of their first seven shots and holding Golden State to only two points in more than four minutes of action.

HEAT UP JT @jaytatum0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/czNxHaljZc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 17, 2022

The Warriors would awaken from an early slumber and respond in kind. After 12 consecutive missed three-pointers to begin the series, Draymond Green finally converted a triple as part of a Golden State run late in the first quarter. With the help of that long-range connection and three-pointers from Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, the Warriors used a 17-4 run to take their first lead of the game.

That barrage included 11 consecutive points to end the opening quarter, and the Warriors almost inexplicably led by a 27-22 margin after 12 minutes.

Steph Curry gives the @warriors the lead 💦 GSW is on a 25-8 run on ABC pic.twitter.com/pHLjKWCG21 — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

Golden State wasn’t done either, with Poole making an immediate impact. After banking in a three-pointer to close the first quarter, Poole hit another three-pointer to start the second quarter and kept it rolling. He scored 11 points, including a trio of three-pointers, in his first seven minutes of action, spearheading a 21-0 overall run by the Warriors that gave Golden State a 15-point advantage.

Jordan Poole finds Andrew Wiggins charging down the floor for the jam! The @warriors extend their run to 21-0 on ABC ♨ pic.twitter.com/qxOYdWgayz — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

Not only did the Warriors find their footing on offense, the Celtics fell apart on offense. Boston failed to score on eight consecutive possessions, going more than five full minutes without a point. The result was a history-making run by Golden State, setting a new NBA Finals standard for the most explosive in-game spurt.

21-0 is the longest scoring run in a Finals game over the last 50 years. The previous high was 20-0 by the Warriors (Game 2 in 2019). h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/CBrPfHxxz5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 17, 2022

Boston did have a response, and it came immediately. The Celtics scored seven straight points, prompting a Golden State timeout, and that cut the margin back to single digits while bringing the TD Garden crowd back into the proceedings.

Time Lord with the block, Tatum with the euro! (via @NBAUK)pic.twitter.com/9hynSgn2ZG — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 17, 2022

That push was valuable for Boston, but Golden State had a counter. With the Celtics prompted to remove both Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart for stretches with foul trouble, the home team was out of sync, and the Warriors strung together a 17-4 spurt to take a 21-point lead. Curry scored seven points in a row on his own, taking even more attention from the opposing defense and creating avenues for others.

Defense had no chance against Stephpic.twitter.com/lM3VADkePt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 17, 2022

Making things more interesting, the Celtics did score the final six points of the first half, clawing back within a 15-point margin. Boston’s offense continued to struggle, as it has the entire series, when the three-pointers weren’t falling, and the Celtics shot just 3-of-14 from long distance while turning the ball over on more than 25 percent of possessions. With the Warriors burying 10 three-pointers in the half and winning the turnover battle by a 13-7 margin, Golden State’s math advantage was evident and it was easy to forget the Warriors once trailed by double figures in the opening minutes.