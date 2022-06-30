NBA Players Can’t Believe Kevin Durant Wants A Trade From The Nets

The basketball world received a bombshell bit of news on Thursday afternoon. Just hours before the new league calendar begins and players can begin agreeing to contracts with teams, multiple reports indicated that Kevin Durant went to the management of the Brooklyn Nets and requested a trade, bringing a potential end to his three-year tenure with the franchise.

The news comes days after Kyrie Irving announced his decision to pick up his player option and play next season, which many took as a sign that Durant would go into this season in a Nets uniform alongside his friend. But instead, one of the best basketball players in the world — who, as an added bonus, is about to enter year one of a four-year contract extension — is about to hit the trade market.

In the immediate aftermath of the news, NBA players took to social media to react to the fact that Durant is on his way out. Perhaps no one had a more blunt reaction than Joel Embiid, who seems to be taking some joy in a division rival’s downfall.

LOL — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 30, 2022

Beyond Embiid, a number of other current and former players gave their thoughts, and many of them were shocked by the news.

easy money — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 30, 2022

Whoah! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) June 30, 2022

I love how we always got something going on in the league 😂 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 30, 2022

NBA offseason > … — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 30, 2022

I didn’t thin it would blow this fast 🤯🤯🤯 — Michael Beasley (@Michael8easley) June 30, 2022

Buckle Up… — Bruno Fernando (@BrunoFernandoMV) June 30, 2022

Unreal 🤣🤣🤣 — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 30, 2022

Oh this is about to be great 🍿🍿🍿🍿 — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 30, 2022

Can 💩 get realer ? — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 30, 2022

Woooowwwwww — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) June 30, 2022

I love the NBA‼️ — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 30, 2022

I’d like to see KD in Dallas, Denver or Phoenix — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) June 30, 2022