Kevin Durant Has Reportedly Requested A Trade From The Nets

The Kevin Durant era with the Brooklyn Nets appears to be on the verge of coming to an end. According to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Durant went to the franchise and requested a trade.

Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

The report was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who says that Durant and Rich Kleiman are in the midst of working with Nets executive Sean Marks on a trade. The two sides apparently met on Thursday ahead of the start of free agency to start looking for a new team for Durant.

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Durant requested a trade with the team today, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/BkNEHwkrc0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Durant joined the Nets alongside Kyrie Irving during the 2019 offseason, and after sitting out the 2019-20 campaign while he worked to rehabilitate an achilles injury, showed that he is still one of the best players on earth over the last two years. His future in Brooklyn came into question this offseason while the Nets tried to figure out what they were going to do with Irving, who flirted with leaving the team before opting into the final year of his contract.

There is no word on how this will impact Irving’s future in Brooklyn, but despite the fact that he is slated to suit up for the Nets next season, it appears things are going look much different with Durant playing for someone else.