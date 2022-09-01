NBA Players Were Shocked By Donovan Mitchell’s Trade To The Cavs

The Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes came to an end on Thursday afternoon. According to multiple reports, the Utah Jazz agreed to a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers that will sent Mitchell to the Eastern Conference for the first time in his career, and in exchange, the Jazz will acquire a trio of players — Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, and Collin Sexton — and a collection of unprotected first-round picks and pick swaps.

It’s a monster haul for Utah and quite the coup for Cleveland, as it had long been assumed that the New York Knicks were going to do whatever it took to get Mitchell to the Big Apple. But after talks fell apart earlier this week, which led to the Knicks agreeing to a contract extension with a player the Jazz reportedly coveted, R.J. Barrett.

Now, Mitchell will ply his trade for the Cavs on one of the league’s most exciting young rosters, as he’ll take the floor alongside Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. A few of his new teammates have already chimed in on the move, including Garland, and seem awfully excited about that proposition.

🕷🕷🕷 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) September 1, 2022

10 and 🕷 — Darius Garland (@dariusgarland22) September 1, 2022

A number of other players chimed in on the move, too, with a handful of Mitchell’s former teammates appearing to be caught off guard by the trade.

WHAT?! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 1, 2022

Popcorn is poppin today huh? — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) September 1, 2022

Whaaaaaaaa 😳😳 — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) September 1, 2022

Oh wowwwww — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) September 1, 2022

Huh? Where tf that come from? — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 1, 2022

Sheesh — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) September 1, 2022

Fake a really good trade lol — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) September 1, 2022

Welcome to the east @spidadmitchell im locking that up 😁 — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) September 1, 2022

Cavs from the top rope — Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) September 1, 2022