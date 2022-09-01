donovan mitchell
NBA Players Were Shocked By Donovan Mitchell’s Trade To The Cavs

The Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes came to an end on Thursday afternoon. According to multiple reports, the Utah Jazz agreed to a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers that will sent Mitchell to the Eastern Conference for the first time in his career, and in exchange, the Jazz will acquire a trio of players — Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, and Collin Sexton — and a collection of unprotected first-round picks and pick swaps.

It’s a monster haul for Utah and quite the coup for Cleveland, as it had long been assumed that the New York Knicks were going to do whatever it took to get Mitchell to the Big Apple. But after talks fell apart earlier this week, which led to the Knicks agreeing to a contract extension with a player the Jazz reportedly coveted, R.J. Barrett.

Now, Mitchell will ply his trade for the Cavs on one of the league’s most exciting young rosters, as he’ll take the floor alongside Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. A few of his new teammates have already chimed in on the move, including Garland, and seem awfully excited about that proposition.

A number of other players chimed in on the move, too, with a handful of Mitchell’s former teammates appearing to be caught off guard by the trade.

