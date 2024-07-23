Taking Stock Of How The Top 5 Picks Performed At NBA Summer League

After getting our first up close look at the top 5 picks in action in Las Vegas, we wanted to take stock of their Summer League showings, from injury-shortened journeys to eye-popping performances and everything in between.

The California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League kicked off a bevy of on-court NBA action in July, and things continued with the annual pilgrimage to Las Vegas Summer League, with the entire league gathering for what amounts to a 10-day convention that also features basketball games. For those unfamiliar, the biggest stars of the league are nowhere to be found on the court, although they are often seen courtside. The center of attention in Summer League is often on the incoming rookie class and, despite the reality that the 2024 group arrives with less buzz than most recent classes, the top picks still drew quite a bit of attention in the desert.

Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

As many have noted throughout the pre-draft process, the traditional No. 1 overall pick did not exist in the 2024 class. That is not the fault of Risacher, of course, but it is worth emphasizing a month after the big day, simply in an effort to push back against expectations. Risacher’s Vegas journey was cut short by a quad contusion that sidelined him after only two games, though that injury is not expected to linger into training camp later this year.

On the court, Risacher checked the boxes that Atlanta was looking for when the Hawks selected him at the top of the board. The 6’9 wing let it fly from deep, attempting eight three-pointers per game in only 29.5 minutes per contest, and while the results were mixed (29.5 percent), Risacher’s shooting form appears crisp and repeatable. He is also an advanced off-ball mover for a player of this age, even if that particular skill doesn’t necessarily pop in a Summer League setting where the team structure is loose, to put it nicely.

The one mild surprise with Risacher was his passing acumen. While he is an unselfish player that operated within the team context in France, Risacher made a handful of exceptional passes in Vegas that were not necessarily on his pre-draft film. Whether that continues to translate remains to be seen, but Risacher brings the combination of size, shooting, feel, and willingness to do what the team wants that every franchise is looking for, even if not usually at the No. 1 slot.

Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards

Risacher and Alex Sarr faced off on the first day of Summer League. Risacher did not dominate the proceedings, but he was clearly the better player in the game and Sarr went on to really struggle during a four-game Vegas run. In an effort to remain upbeat, there was one distinct positive with Sarr, and it came with his rim protection. The seven-footer blocked four shots in the opener against Atlanta and averaged 2.5 blocks per game for the week. Beyond the blocks specifically, Sarr was able to leverage his size into legitimate resistance at the rim, and his play on the defensive end backed up the pre-draft belief that his defense is well ahead of his offense.

Now to the other end, where Sarr really did struggle. The headline-making effort was an 0-of-15 shooting performance on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers in which he may or may not have set a Summer League record for shooting futility, depending on how far back you want to look. Sarr’s rough night did not happen in a regular season game but, if it had, it would have been the second-most shots attempted in a game without a make in history.

That game certainly raises questions, even if it would be wise to avoid overreacting to a single 40-minute game in any setting, much less in Las Vegas on a Tuesday. Still, Sarr shot 19.1 percent (!) from the field for the week, which speaks volumes in itself. At the moment, Sarr is a classic offensive tweener. He doesn’t seem interested in doing the traditional big man activities on the offensive end, instead leaning on an under-developed perimeter game and relying on a jumper that has potential but isn’t ready yet. Many top guys have had rough Summer League efforts, and it isn’t disqualifying, but it was a tough stretch for the No. 2 pick.

Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

If Alex Sarr struggled, Reed Sheppard did the opposite. The No. 3 pick was fantastic, particularly in the first two games of his Vegas run. Ironically, Sheppard’s lethal jump shot didn’t go in from three-point range, where he made only 27.8 percent of attempts in four games, but to put it plainly, no one is worried about Reed Sheppard’s three-point shooting acumen.

From there, he managed to post 50 percent shooting from the field with more than five assists per game. Beyond the numbers, Sheppard appeared to be in total control. He flashed an advanced handle, was able to get to his spots with relative ease, and Sheppard made all the right passes and reads through the week while operating as the linchpin of Houston’s offense.

Sheppard wasn’t totally flawless in Summer League, especially when it came to on-ball defense. He will be attacked in that area until he proves he shouldn’t be, but the off-ball defense popped with his quick hands, and Sheppard was the talk of Vegas for the first weekend. Houston has to be thrilled with its investment after only a few weeks of observation.

Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Unfortunately for interested parties everywhere, Castle’s Summer League journey in Las Vegas was limited to one game, though he did play twice in the California Classic. Castle was quite impressive in his Vegas outing, scoring 21 points and impacting the game on both ends. Offensive efficiency may be an issue for Castle early in his career, and he was just 20-of-54 from the field in three total Summer League games.

Castle’s perimeter shooting was his biggest concern, and he certainly did not eliminate that worry in a week of Summmer League action. At the same time, he wasn’t afraid to let it fly, which helps, and his all-court game jumped off the screen from home and popped in person. Castle is already a tenacious defender, and he is in a phenomenal context in San Antonio with a Wemby, Chris Paul, and time to develop.

Ron Holland, Detroit Pistons

Holland was the biggest surprise in the top five on draft night, and he took a while to get going in Vegas. The athletic forward shot only 12-of-35 from the field in the first two games, furthering questions about his ability to maintain efficiency at the NBA level and questions about his overall perimeter game. Those concerns did not evaporate in the last two games he played over a four-game week, but Holland definitely improved.

Holland scored 43 points in only 53 minutes across his final two games, letting 11 threes fly and shooting 17-of-36 from the field. It should be at least noted that the competition declines as Summer League continues, so perhaps a curve is needed. With that said, Holland was at times a force in transition, and his athletic tools did come to the surface. He isn’t an ideal fit with the current Detroit context that still needs more shooting, but Holland’s talent is undeniable. We’ll see if the shooting gets to a place where it can augment the rest of the package.