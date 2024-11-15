The NBA struck gold at All-Star weekend in 2024. While the game itself was bad enough that the league is considering a major shake-up in its format and the Dunk Contest was a dud, a shooting contest between Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu injected a whole lot of excitement into the festivities on Saturday night — Curry was able to win, but it was awfully close.

With the 2025 edition of the All-Star Game taking place in the Chase Center, it would make a ton of sense for the league to run back a Steph vs. Sabrina shootout. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, that is, indeed in the works, but there’s a catch: They may not be the only NBA and WNBA players involved.

Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty participated in the first NBA versus WNBA 3-point challenge at All-Star Saturday night this February in Indianapolis. Curry and Ionescu are in strong conversations to return in a variation of the shootout, which could include other NBA and WNBA players such as Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks and Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, sources said.

Expanding on the competition and including Thompson and Clark always made far too much sense, so it’s good to see that the NBA might do something that would obviously be a huge draw.