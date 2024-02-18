INDIANAPOLIS — Mac McClung is once again the winner of the NBA Dunk Contest. After putting on a show last year in Salt Lake City, McClung returned to defend his crown and managed to do what he does best: soar through the air and put on a show.

Despite some remarkably harsh judges and a crowd that made booing Jaylen Brown its top priority, McClung was still able to entertain. He was the top dunker in the first round, earned a showdown with Brown in the finals, and once again earned a win. And now, one question remains: Will McClung return in 2025 and be the first person in NBA history to successfully three-peat in All-Star Saturday Night’s main event?

First Round

Jaime Jaquez Jr. got things started in the event. He started things off in a very literal big way, as he brought Shaquille O’Neal out onto the floor. With Shaq recording things on his cell phone, Jaquez propelled himself over the big man while doing a one-handed windmill. It didn’t quite get him a 50, though, as he set the bar at a 47.4.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. throws it down over Shaq! 🔨pic.twitter.com/iWfBr62wkP — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 18, 2024

Next up was Jacob Toppin, who enlisted the services of his brother, Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin. With Obi holding the ball over his head, Jacob went up and did a two-handed reverse for a 47.8.

The biggest name in the competition went third, with Jaylen Brown stepping out onto the floor. He became the third straight competitor to get some help, although he had someone in a full Dominique Wilkins uniform and give him some instructions. Brown pulled off an ultra-athletic windmill with a little hesitation at the very top of the dunk, which got him a 48.8 that actually got some boos from the crowd.

JB kicks off his #ATTSlamDunk debut with a BANG! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/usa7vCwlh2 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 18, 2024

With the first three dunkers down, defending champion Mac McClung stepped onto the floor. The G League standout had a helper stand under the time, and while he missed his first attempt, he cleared the person holding the ball, grabbed it, let it go in midair, and did a reverse with two hands for a 48 that once again got the crowd booing.

Jaquez came back out for the second round of dunks. He couldn’t quite make his first attempt, but tossed the ball from the wing did a 360 with one pump in midair that got him a 46.8. With both of his dunks down, Jaquez registered a 94.2 in the opening round.

Jaime double clutch spin pic.twitter.com/vLzOEEyAEo — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 18, 2024

For Toppin’s second dunk, he made his way to the wing and missed his first attempt. But he more than made up with it on his second try, as he did a 360, put the ball through his legs, and finished with two hands. The 47.2 he earned gave him a 95 between his two dunks, but the score on the dunk once again got some boos from the crowd.

Jacob Toppin goes 360 through the legs 😲#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/zmCqVXsFuu — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

McClung stepped onto the floor next and headed over to a corner. He cocked the ball behind his head, did a two-handed windmill, and threw down a reverse. His 49.4 was the highest score of the round, and his score of 97.4 between both dunks earned him a spot in the final and officially eliminated Jaquez.

Brown got a chance to go last and needed only a 46.2 to eliminate Toppin and move into the final. He enlisted the help of Jayson Tatum and Kai Cenat, with the former throwing him a lob over the latter, who was seated in a chair. Brown caught the lob, dunked with one hand, and earned a score of 47.6, giving him a 96.4 and a spot in the final round.

Jaylen takes a lob from Tatum and dunks over Kai Cenat and ??? pic.twitter.com/fZ6ImOZKub — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 18, 2024

Mac McClung: 97.4 (48 + 49.4)

Jaylen Brown: 96.4 (48.8 + 47.6)

Jacob Toppin: 95 (47.8 + 47.2)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 94.2 (47.4 + 46.8)

Final Round

Brown got the chance to go first in the final round, and paid tribute to the late Terrence Clarke by throwing on his high school jersey. His effort was a windmill with a 180 that got him a score of 48.6 — which was, once again, a score that earned boos from the crowd.

Jaylen Brown opens the #ATTSlamDunk final round with a tribute to Terrence Clarke 💙#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/hzEYsWb1AO — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

For McClung’s first dunk of the final round, he had someone sit on someone else’s shoulder and take the ball. He missed his first try, but on his second attempt, McClung cleared them both, grabbed the ball, and did a powerful windmill that injected some life into the crowd. It did just enough to move him into first place, as he picked up a 48.8.

TOO EASY. Mac goes up over two people 😱#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/24AKnEAMTw — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

To try and pick up a monster final score, Brown pulled Donovan Mitchell out from the crowd and put a glove on his left hand. Mitchell propped the ball up on top of his head, and Brown jumped over his fellow All-Star and did a windmill that he put home with his weaker hand. The judges gave him a 49.2 — enough for a 97.8 in the final round that, you will be shocked to learn, the crowd did not like.

McClung had to save his best for last, as he needed a 49.1 to win the competition. He once again pulled Shaq out from the crowd and made the Hall of Fame inductee put on his high school jersey. With the big fella holding the ball above his head, McClung ran in from the corner and jumped right over him en route to a powerful reverse. This earned the only perfect score of the night, and with his 50, McClung officially went back-to-back.

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN 🤯 Mac McClung is the back-to-back #ATTSlamDunk champion ‼️ Straight 5⃣0⃣'s#StateFarmSaturday on TNT pic.twitter.com/p2sBx7h2IM — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Mac McClung: 98.8 (48.8 + 50)

Jaylen Brown: 97.8 (48.6 + 49.2)

The win made McClung the first person to win two Dunk Contests in a row since Zach LaVine in 2015 and 2016. He joins LaVine, Nate Robinson, Jason Richardson, and Michael Jordan to accomplish that feat.