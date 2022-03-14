The Brooklyn Nets picked up an important win on Sunday against the Knicks thanks to a 53-point performance from Kevin Durant in what was the first home game attended by Kyrie Irving this season.

Irving purchased courtside seats to the game and watched Durant’s sensational effort as a fan, as he still cannot play in games but can attend them now as New York City’s mandate for workers remains in place but has been lifted for people going to events. It seemed clear that the goal from the Nets and Irving was to point out the rather absurd optics of Irving being allowed to sit courtside at a game as a fan but not play in it, with Kevin Durant not mincing words about his frustration with the situation afterwards (which, again, is one that would’ve been solved long ago if Irving had gotten vaccinated).

The only issue for the Nets was that they allowed Irving to join the team at halftime in the locker room, which is obviously not an opportunity afforded to a normal fan as it is considered part of the “workplace environment.” As such, that violated New York City protocols, which earned the franchise a $50,000 fine from the league.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/EK9jGwIlNs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 14, 2022

That, of course, is a drop in the bucket for the Nets, but is simply the league reasserting its commitment to making teams abide by local health guidelines at all times. As for whether the pressure applied by the Nets on the city to lift its mandate will be effective, that once again got shut down by mayor Eric Adams on Sunday morning.

All told, this saga appears like it will continue, with no parties budging on their stance — from Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get the vaccine, to New York’s stance on the vaccine mandate, to the NBA’s stance on enforcing local guidelines — and the result will be continued awkwardness and potential fines should the Nets open the locker room to Irving again during a game at home before anything changes.