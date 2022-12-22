The Pelicans Have Championship Potential But Still Have Room To Grow

On Monday, a pair of title hopefuls met inside the Bayou’s Smoothie King Center, when the New Orleans Pelicans welcomed the Milwaukee Bucks to town. There are still roughly four months remaining in the regular-season, but this duel quickly cemented itself as one of the most fascinating matchups of the young year. There will be juicier, more in-the-moment entertaining games, yet ones informing playoff perceptions will likely be much harder to unearth.

For the first time since Nov. 25, Zion Williamson failed to score at least 23 points. His Pelicans fell, 128-119, marking their fourth consecutive loss and first one at home since Nov. 10. The Bucks deviated from their scheme of siphoning off the arc and packed the paint against Williamson. They conceded 45 three-point attempts — more than 45 percent of New Orleans’ field goals came from deep, well above Milwaukee’s season-long defensive rate of 34 percent and New Orleans’ season-long offensive rate of 31 percent.

The Bucks were already embracing a new defensive scheme this year that deterred threes and amended it again to account for the opponent. Earlier this season, in a Dec. 2 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, their devotion to not helping off shooters cost them against a poor-shooting, paint-heavy team like Los Angeles. So, Monday, they came ready to remedy that problem.

Repeatedly, it was easy to spot some issues with the Pelicans’ roster construction, at least it pertains to immediate championship contention. Their three foremost wing-sized, point-of-attack defenders — Herbert Jones, Naji Marshall, and Dyson Daniels — are all shaky shooters. Milwaukee exploited that and often stashed Defensive Player of the Year candidates Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo on one of them to act as a roamer who muddied Williamson’s drives or face-ups.

Offense, really, was not the troublesome side of the ball, though. The Pelicans generated a 113.5 offensive rating (52nd percentile this season, per Cleaning The Glass). The half-court was a bit stickier (94 offensive rating, 43rd percentile), but Brandon Ingram did not suit up. He would provide some stark, necessary diversity alongside Williamson, especially given his penchant for the midrange, a region the Bucks are content to let teams populate — they’re 27th in opposing midrange rate this year. He’s also a tremendous release valve. Sure, hitting 18 of their 45 attempts beyond the arc suggests regression if other teams employ this tactic, but the majority of those looks were wide open and New Orleans made 40 percent of them.

The more pressing matter, at least as I watched this game, was the defense. Milwaukee, with Khris Middleton sidelined, posted a 122.1 offensive rating (78th percentile), including 108.8 in the half-court (83rd percentile). It shot 92 percent (23-for-25) at the rim, 78 percent (32-for-41) on twos, and went to the charity stripe 31 times. New Orleans could hardly slow this group down inside the arc. There’s a glaring lack of size and rim protection in the rotation. While Larry Nance Jr. missed Monday’s game, he is more of a switch big than a looming interior deterrent.

The Pelicans allow the seventh-lowest rate of shots at the rim (31.4 percent), but are dead last in opposing rim field goal percentage at 71.9 percent. Milwaukee, piloted by Antetokounmpo, the league’s premier rim rattler outside of Williamson, are a distinct matchup. Lopez’s presence as a versatile off-ball scorer who doubles as a stout, unflinching defensive anchor furthers that atypical composition. Yet the Bucks are hardly the lone high-level club who employ double-big starting units or apply voluminous pressure at the rim.