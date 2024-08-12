It wasn’t easy, but the United States women’s basketball team won a gold medal for the eighth Olympics in a row on Sunday. The Americans took on France in Paris with a gold medal on the line, and while they struggled to get into a rhythm on offense, the U.S. defense proved too much for France to handle, and as a result, the team picked up a 67-66 win.

Despite the American dominance in the sport — the win marked their 61st in a row at the Olympics — Sunday gave fans a championship game worthy of the occasion. And in the aftermath of the win, Nike dropped a new ad to celebrate the United States that is absolutely spectacular.

“It’s inspiring when we think about it,” Diana Taurasi says in the voiceover for the ad. “Every four years, teams come from around the world to compete … for second place.”

The ad ends with a simple phrase: Winning isn’t for everyone. Taurasi, of course, is a very notable exception to this, as the Phoenix Mercury guard took home her sixth Olympic gold as a member of the team this time around. Her sixth medal broke a tie with Sue Bird and Teresa Edwards for the most for one individual in Olympic basketball history.