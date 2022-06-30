While the NBA world scrambles to figure out how to position themselves in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, a few superstars got down to business as soon as the league year began at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, inking long-term extensions to stay in their respective cities.

Among those was the reigning back-to-back MVP winner Nikola Jokic, who worked out a new extension that will keep him in Denver with the Nuggets for five more years, for a record $264 million.

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has agreed to a five-year, $264 million supermax contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, the richest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fifth season (2027-28) will be a player option at $60M. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Jokic averaged an outrageous 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists last season on 58.3/33.7/81.0 shooting splits on his way to another MVP award, carrying the Nuggets to the 6-seed in the West before losing in five games to the eventual champions in the Warriors. Wrapping up Jokic long term is a no-brainer decision for Denver, and now they hope that with a healthy Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back in the fold, they’ll be contenders in the West not just in 2022-23, but for years to come.

Whether that group is enough to emerge from the West remains to be seen, but while failure to reach the top of the league might result in some groundshaking moves elsewhere on the roster, it feels pretty safe to assume they’ll always be building around their superstar big man in Denver.