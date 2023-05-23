For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are headed to the NBA Finals, completing a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in thrilling fashion on Monday night on the road.

It was a woeful first half for the Nuggets defensively, as they simply could not stop LeBron James, who set a career-high with 31 first half points, playing all 24 minutes. James finally got rolling from three (starting off with an accidental make on a lob attempt) and once he saw a few go in, he was simply unstoppable.

CAREER HIGH IN A PLAYOFF HALF 🗣 31 POINTS | 11-13 FG | 4-4 3PM Stay tuned for Q3 of Game 4 on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/mdlxAtVWGa — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023

Denver scored the ball fine, but still found themselves down 15 as the Lakers piled up 73 first half points. However, they were not deterred and quickly erased that deficit by going on a 25-8 run to in the first 7:21 of the second half, led by a dynamic showing from Nikola Jokic. By the mid-third, Jokic had gotten himself to a triple-double, setting a new record for most triple-doubles in a single playoff, breaking a record held by Wilt Chamberlain for more than 50 years.

Jokic block 🚫 He scores on the other, Denver cuts the lead to 8 early in Q3 on ESPN!#NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/ydsskzzCE6 — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023

KCP gives Denver the lead! Jokic now up to 10 assists, giving him a triple-double and breaking the record for triple-doubles in a single postseason 👏 Game 4 | Q3 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qj1pSiW8dE — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023

The Nuggets ultimately took a 5-point lead into the fourth quarter, crushing L.A. 36-16 as the Lakers simply could not manufacture offense without LeBron doing everything. While James never sat in the game, he did try to take the third quarter to be a table-setter rather than continue attacking, and no one else was able to step up in his stead to keep the Nuggets from reeling them in.

In the fourth quarter, the two teams went back-and-forth as, to L.A.’s credit, they never let the Nuggets run and put the game away. James became more assertive, they got an energy boost from Tristan Thompson of all people to start the quarter, Anthony Davis showed some signs of life, and they finally knocked down a three late (via Austin Reaves) after not making one for the first 20 minutes of the second half.

TIE GAME. 5:02 to go in Game 4 on ESPN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/IlNGfbwIB7 — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023

However, every time the Lakers would get the game back to tied, Denver had an answer, usually in the form of Jokic making a play. The shot of the night came on a Sombor Shuffle three over Anthony Davis as the shot clock hit zero to put Denver up six, as the two-time MVP flashed a bit of everything to carry the Nuggets home.

NIKOLA JOKIC 🤯 WILD FINISH IN LOS ANGELES. Get to ESPN for the final 2:01… Denver leads by 3! pic.twitter.com/NWTGIROfNE — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023

Los Angeles still managed to pull to within two late, as LeBron picked up a pair of charges on Jokic to get him to five fouls, which opened up space for he and Davis to attack. Davis would tie the game at 111-111 at the free throw line with just over a minute to play, but Jokic had a quick answer as he barreled his way to the rim through Davis and Dennis Schröder, finishing in traffic to push Denver back up by two.

JOKER ON A MISSION. NUGGETS SEEK AN NBA FINALS APPEARANCE. 31.3 SECONDS LEFT ON ESPN🗣 https://t.co/u2YxjMyS2y pic.twitter.com/8V8WboCue0 — NBA (@NBA) May 23, 2023

The Lakers would have a pass knocked out of bounds with 4 seconds on the shot clock on their next possession, with LeBron hitting the side of the backboard on a desperation fadeaway on the ensuing inbounds. With just a three-second differential on the clock, L.A. opted to not foul and got bailed out by Jamal Murray going too quickly and missing a floater, giving them four seconds to find a game-winner or force overtime.