Earlier this week, word broke that Nikola Jokic had won his second straight NBA MVP award, edging out Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the process.

After months of arguments and hand-wringing over advanced stats, the eye test, and who should and shouldn’t have a vote, the results bore out what was a pretty comfortable win for Jokic, as he got 65 first place votes to 26 for Embiid (and nine for Giannis) — with Devin Booker and Luka Doncic finishing fourth and fifth as the only other players to receiver top-3 votes.

This is the second Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award for Nikola Jokić, who also earned the honor last season. He becomes the 13th player to win the award in consecutive seasons. More ➡️ https://t.co/hVjnZunkcw Voting Results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fZlabO0aFF — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 11, 2022

With the Nuggets getting bounced by the Warriors in the first round, the MVP award ceremony took place in a very unique location this year, as Jokic has already flown home to Serbia for the summer to take part in his true passion: harness racing. So, to surprise the big man with his second MVP, the Nuggets flew the award to Serbia and had it waiting for him at the stables after he got off the track, clearly catching Jokic a bit off guard.

Surprise in Sombor✈️🇷🇸 We flew to Serbia to surprise the BACK-TO-BACK MVP! And, wow, this moment was special. pic.twitter.com/aFvIEDgnSj — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 11, 2022

It’s a cool moment and also one that could only happen with Jokic, who is probably the only NBA player (much less a star) who rides around in a rig behind a horse in his spare time.