Here’s the thing with Nikola Jokic: Despite being the best basketball player on the planet, he’s done a very good job of keeping his personal life and interests away from the court out of the public eye. All we really know about him is that the dude absolutely loves horses, to the point that he was pretty bummed when he learned that the Denver Nuggets’ championship parade in 2023 was going to keep him from getting back to his horses in Serbia as soon as possible.

Well as it turns out, we now know a thing that Nikola Jokic apparently likes: the song “Not Like Us.” While warming up for Monday’s game between the Nuggets and the New York Knicks, Jokic rapped along to the song while Russell Westbrook had the time of his life on the bench, which you can view here.

I would love to know Jokic’s complete thoughts on the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, along with whether or not he knows all the words to “Euphoria,” “6:16 in LA,” and of course, “Meet the Grahams.” A lot of this is because, when we did this back in 2019, Jokic refused to answer because he claimed it was someone I’d have never heard of, so I am fascinated in learning more about his taste in music.