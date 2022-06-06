With the Miami Heat’s season ending in a seven-game loss to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, the focus in South Florida now shifts to the offseason and a number of questions facing Miami’s roster.

Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro is extension eligible this summer and also wants to start next season, but questions remain about his two-way value. Duncan Robinson was benched in the playoffs coming off of a $90 million extension of his own last summer that puts his exact role with the Heat in question. PJ Tucker has a player option for next year but could enter free agency and seek out a bigger deal after showing once again his value to a contender, and Victor Oladipo could do the same.

The man who will be making those decisions is Pat Riley, as the 77-year-old president of the Heat spoke to the media about the season that was and offseason to come on Monday and offered up some, let’s just say, colorful commentary on his team, and here we’re going to highlight the five most interesting quotes. (An honorable mention goes to him saying Kyle Lowry needs to be in better shape next year.)

5. “As far as [Tyler Herro] being the starter, come to training camp and win it.”

Pat Riley on Tyler Herro wanting to start: Come to training camp and win it. Sometimes it's that easy…if he wants to be a starter, we'll see in October. That's something that you earn. There's no doubt he has the qualities to be that. pic.twitter.com/0ZksKAYrxy — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) June 6, 2022

Riley wasn’t shy about offering honest critiques of players, from saying Lowry needed to be in better shape to suggesting Tyler Herro put on 10 pounds of muscle and simply come to camp next fall and win the starting job. Nothing Riley said about either player was wrong or even that scathing a critique, it’s just that you don’t often get that kind of honesty from executives, but then again, that’s one of the benefits (depending on your outlook) of having a 77-year-old Hall of Famer running your franchise. The question, of course, is whether Herro and Lowry will appreciate the tough love approach, because while it could be a motivator it also can lead to some discontent.

4. “The dragon hasn’t left my body yet from the loss.”

How is Pat Riley handling the Eastern Conference loss? Not real well! He’s still mad about it and wasn’t ready to fully shift focus to the offseason, but did say he’s slowly getting over it when asked if he plans to see through this team build to the end or if he had any plans to step down soon.