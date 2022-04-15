The Los Angeles Clippers’ postseason hopes will be decided in a game without Paul George. According to a report by Tim Bontemps and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, star wing Paul George entered the league’s health and safety protocols on Friday and will not be able to take the floor against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

The team eventually confirmed that they’ll play a win-or-go-home game for the 8-seed without George.

The Clippers ended up in a spot in the final play-in game after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. George had an impressive evening, scoring 34 points and knocking down six of his attempts from three with seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 41 minutes of work. If there is a silver lining for Los Angeles, it’s that the team is used to having to win games with George on the sidelines — George only appeared in 31 games during the regular season, with an injury to his right elbow holding him out from mid-December until the end of March.

New Orleans made it to the final play-in game by beating the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. The game between the Pelicans and the Clippers is slated to tip off at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. It’s not the only game with postseason implications on Friday, as the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers will play for the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.