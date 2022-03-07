There is no shortage of drama coming out of the Los Angeles Lakers this season, as their well chronicled struggles that see them fighting for play-in position in the West has led to all manner of leaks and rumors about who’s in power and who’s on their way out throughout the season.

At the center of everything, fairly or unfairly, is Russell Westbrook. The former MVP has had a rough first season in L.A., one that very well may be his last as there is reported “mutual interest” in finding him a new team this summer. For now, they have to make it work despite the effort to trade him at the deadline, and it is leading to some fascinating dynamics within the locker room, coaching staff, and front office. Westbrook has been defiant about any time his role is diminished by the coaching staff, particularly when he’s left on the bench in the fourth quarter, and the tensions between Westbrook and Frank Vogel have risen to the surface a few times this season.

Vogel’s future is likewise in doubt, as the team has simply not responded to him as any franchise would like. The talent issue, which is an indictment of the front office, is undisputed, but the effort level being as low as it has so often this season certainly tells the story of a team that’s tuned out the coach. Rob Pelinka is also under fire for his work putting this roster together, namely the Westbrook trade (which came under the urging of LeBron James and Anthony Davis) which put the team in the position of being extremely thin and much older. All of it has been so bad that Phil Jackson has grown intrigued by it all, with Sam Amick and Bill Oram of The Athletic reporting on Monday that he’s been offering advice to Jeanie Buss all season because he’s fascinated by the Westbrook drama.

Sources say Jackson, the Lakers legend and ex-fiancé of Buss, whose presence at Saturday’s win against Golden State was highlighted by the team’s Twitter account, has been in frequent contact with Buss about team matters all season long. The complicated and often uncomfortable dynamics surrounding the Westbrook situation, in particular, are known to have drawn his interest. As unofficial consultants go, they don’t get much more experienced or credible than Jackson.

It isn’t a surprise that Jackson still has the ear of Buss given everything we know about how Jeanie runs the Lakers and is fiercely (or stubbornly, depending on who you ask) loyal to those she trusts. Still, it’s pretty funny that the thing that is getting Phil Jackson back into the mix is that he can’t help but see a dysfunctional star relationship and help himself but to get involved. Basically, this is Phil.

The good news for Jackson is that the Lakers have no shortage of mess to clean up, and as such there’s plenty to keep him interested for the moment.