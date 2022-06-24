jalen duren
The Pistons Acquired Kemba Walker And Jalen Duren In A Three-Team Draft Day Trade

The No. 13 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft wasn’t much of a surprise, as the center-starved Charlotte Hornets selected Jalen Duren out of Memphis. One of the top players in his recruiting class, Duren projects to be the exact kind of center who would be a great fit alongside a player like LaMelo Ball.

There’s just one problem: Duren is not going to play with Ball. Right after the pick came in, reports started circulating that Duren was on the move. It took a second to learn exactly what was going on, but Duren is on his way to Detroit, where he will play alongside Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick this year, and last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham.

But the Pistons and Hornets aren’t the only team involved in the trade, as the New York Knicks got involved and jettisoned Kemba Walker to the Motor City. New York will be getting back the 2025 Milwaukee first rounder the Pistons just got in the Jerami Grant trade, as well as cap space to help with their pursuit of Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, while Charlotte will get their hands on a number of second round picks and Denver’s 2023 first round pick via New York.

According to Wojnarowski, a buyout of Walker’s contract is on the way.

It’s a monster haul for the Pistons, in particular, and one has to wonder what this means for their reported interest in Deandre Ayton in free agency. But regardless, between their two acquisitions this year and their recent draft history, it’s apparent Detroit has quite the youth movement brewing.

