The No. 13 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft wasn’t much of a surprise, as the center-starved Charlotte Hornets selected Jalen Duren out of Memphis. One of the top players in his recruiting class, Duren projects to be the exact kind of center who would be a great fit alongside a player like LaMelo Ball.

There’s just one problem: Duren is not going to play with Ball. Right after the pick came in, reports started circulating that Duren was on the move. It took a second to learn exactly what was going on, but Duren is on his way to Detroit, where he will play alongside Jaden Ivey, the No. 5 overall pick this year, and last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham.

The Pistons are acquiring Jalen Duren at No. 13 in a trade, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

The Pistons are sending the Hornets the 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee in the Duren trade, sources tell ESPN. Detroit got that pick from Portland in the Jerami Grant deal yesterday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

But the Pistons and Hornets aren’t the only team involved in the trade, as the New York Knicks got involved and jettisoned Kemba Walker to the Motor City. New York will be getting back the 2025 Milwaukee first rounder the Pistons just got in the Jerami Grant trade, as well as cap space to help with their pursuit of Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, while Charlotte will get their hands on a number of second round picks and Denver’s 2023 first round pick via New York.

The Pistons ARE getting Jalen Duren … and the Knicks, more crucially for immediate free agency matters, are shedding Kemba Walker's salary to Detroit to help fund their free-agent pursuit of Jalen Brunson. https://t.co/DDs1fk3JGC — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 24, 2022

On top of the future first-round pick, the #Hornets also acquired four second-round picks in the deal for Jalen Duren, league sources tell @theobserver. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) June 24, 2022

Sources: #Hornets compensation for Jalen Duren: 2023 Denver 1st round pick

2023 Knicks 2nd round pick

2023 Utah 2nd round pick

2023 Dallas/Miami 2nd round pick (most favorable)

2024 Knicks 2nd round pick — Rod Boone (@rodboone) June 24, 2022

According to Wojnarowski, a buyout of Walker’s contract is on the way.

Kemba Walker and the Pistons are expected to discuss a contract buyout that will allow him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Walker landed with Detroit as part of three-way trade with Charlotte and New York. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022

It’s a monster haul for the Pistons, in particular, and one has to wonder what this means for their reported interest in Deandre Ayton in free agency. But regardless, between their two acquisitions this year and their recent draft history, it’s apparent Detroit has quite the youth movement brewing.