A year ago, the Detroit Pistons struck gold in their rebuild, winning the NBA Draft Lottery and the opportunity to select Cade Cunningham. Following a bit of a slow start, Cunningham showed all the signs of a future star and, for the most part, Detroit was competitive in the second half of the season despite a 23-59 overall record. As such, there is a lot to be excited about for the Pistons, with Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and other pieces set to make another step forward in the near future.

Through the lens of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Pistons landed at No. 5 overall, and that brings another opportunity to add to the talent arsenal for the future. Cunningham’s versatility and size gives Detroit’s front office a great deal of flexibility when it comes to roster building, and after trading Jerami Grant for a 2025 first round pick (and clearing lots of cap room), it’s clear the focus is on the long-view.

Roster Needs: A perimeter running mate for Cunningham, more shooting, another strong guard

Jaden Ivey (No. 5 Overall), A: This is a home run for the Pistons. Even without a truly elite evaluation on Ivey, he represents a tremendous value at No. 5 overall in this draft. In addition, Ivey’s best fit might be as a No. 2 offensive option that doesn’t have to carry the full workload, and placing him next to Cade Cunningham makes a ton of sense. It might take time, but there is a lot to like about Ivey’s future.

2022 Free Agents:

Marvin Bagley III (RFA)

Rodney McGruder (UFA)

Jamorko Pickett (RFA)

Roster:

Kelly Olynyk

Cade Cunningham

Killian Hayes

Hamidou Diallo (team option)

Cory Joseph (player option)

Isaiah Stewart

Frank Jackson (team option)

Saddiq Bey

Carsen Edwards (team option)

Saben Lee

Luka Garza (team option)

Isaiah Livers

Braxton Key (two way)

Jaden Ivey