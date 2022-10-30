The Pistons Signed Bojan Bogdanovic To A 2-Year, $39.1 Million Extension

The Detroit Pistons haven’t gotten off to the start to the season they hoped in Year 2 with Cade Cunningham at the helm, as their young stars have had the struggles young players often do in terms of consistency and efficiency, which is part of the reason the team made the move it did on Sunday.

Prior to the Pistons home game against the Warriors, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski brought word that they were inking Bojan Bogdanovic to a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Detroit through the 2024-25 season for $19.5 million per year — just about the same number he’s currently at.

Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed on a two-year, $39.1 million extension with the Detroit Pistons, @wassbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 30, 2022

Bogdanovic is one of a few veterans on the Pistons roster and the sharpshooter has brought some life to the offense as a catch-and-shoot threat opposite his young and talented guards in Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. Bogdanovic is leading the team in scoring through six games at 23 points per, knocking down 51.1 percent of his three-point attempts, and while that rate won’t continue, his presence has been big in opening up the Pistons offense.

As for the price tag, it’s a big payday for Bogdanovic, but that’s part of the tax of getting quality veterans onto teams still in the rebuilding process — see: JJ Redick in Philadelphia. His contract also won’t impact the long-term cap situation for the Pistons when it matters most, as he’ll come off the books before it’s time to sign Cade Cunningham to a likely max extension.