Quin Snyder Has Resigned As Coach Of The Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been one of the NBA’s most consistent franchises over the last six years, reaching the playoffs each season, almost always hovering in the 50-win range (or the equivalent in a shortened season) during the regular season. However, that has not translated to the postseason success, as they have three first round exits and three second round exits in those six appearances.

As this season wound down, there were growing rumblings that changes were coming this summer in Utah. The Rudy Gobert-Donovan Mitchell dynamic grew increasingly strained during this year and some posited that the Jazz would pick between their two stars this offseason to try and start fresh. Others, like Bojan Bogdanovic, could find themselves dangled on the trade market if they don’t break up their star duo, as Utah seems desperately in need of at least some kind of shakeup to their roster.

On top of roster changes, there have been a number of rumors pointing to head coach Quin Snyder potentially leaving this summer as well. While Snyder didn’t bolt for the Lakers job as L.A. had hoped, last week it was reported that he was still mulling his future, and on Sunday, hours prior to Game 2 of the NBA Finals, word broke from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Snyder was indeed stepping down as head coach.

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2022

The team confirmed the news shortly after.

Jazz announce resignation of coach Quin Snyder. pic.twitter.com/fcjXAQZtoT — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 5, 2022

The expectation is for Snyder to take a full year off to recharge and then potentially re-enter the coaching ranks next season. There are rumors that he is the preferred choice of Gregg Popovich to be his successor in San Antonio whenever he steps down, and this would certainly pave the way for that, whether that’s this offseason, next offseason, or beyond — with the key caveat being that Snyder would need to want that position. Whenever he decides to resume his coaching career, Snyder will be highly coveted given his success in Utah but will also have questions about his ability to adapt in the postseason that won’t be shaken until he gets an opportunity with a different team and roster.

As for the Jazz, they now enter a coaching carousel that’s seen Mike Brown go to Sacramento and Darvin Ham go to the Lakers, with the Hornets the last team still making up their minds, with Kenny Atkinson and Mike D’Antoni reportedly in the mix in Charlotte. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see them lean on an offensive minded coach that could hopefully open things up for Mitchell and company, but we’ll have to wait to see what names get connected with a franchise that has plenty of questions on the horizon.