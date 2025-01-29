Reggie Miller Will Reportedly Be NBC’s Lead NBA Color Commentator

Over the past month, the NBA’s two new broadcast partners, NBC and Amazon, have been hard at work making hires for their broadcast teams going into the 2025-26 season. Amazon has brought in Ian Eagle and Kevin Harlan for play-by-play duties, added Cassidy Hubbarth as their top sideline reporter, and built out a studio crew of Taylor Rooks, Blake Griffin, and Dirk Nowitzki, with plenty of analyst hires still to come.

NBC, meanwhile, has been a bit more patient in their hiring process, but that is in part because they have a number of people already on their NBC Sports team that will take on large roles. Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle will be their top play-by-play commentators, while Maria Taylor figures to be in the mix for their studio host role. Still, they need analysts both for game coverage and studio shows, and as January neared a close, the only hire publicly known on the NBC side was Jamal Crawford. That changed on Wednesday when word broke from Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel that they were going to add Reggie Miller as their top color commentator.

The former Pacers sharpshooter is poised to be a top color commentator when the NBA returns to NBC next season, sources told Front Office Sports. He will call games alongside play-by-play broadcasters Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle.

It’s not entirely clear yet exactly how NBC will divvy up gave coverage between Tirico and Eagle during football season and beyond. Tirico is their lead NFL man on Sunday nights (and also handles hosting duties for golf coverage and other major events), while Eagle is their top voice for Big Ten Saturday night games. Given Glasspiel notes Miller will call games with both, it stands to reason that both Tirico and Eagle will call NBC’s top games depending on the schedule during the regular season, with Tirico eventually taking the lead come playoff time.

Miller will give NBC a known commodity in their top booth and bring his energy and enthusiasm for the game to their broadcasts. Even with Reggie on board, there are still some big names out there in the mix for color commentator or studio analyst gigs. Stan Van Gundy, Vince Carter, Candace Parker, and others currently at TNT figure to be available, while recently retired stars like Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade have reportedly had talks with networks about roles.