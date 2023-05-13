jj redick
Richard Jefferson Nicknamed JJ Redick ‘Coach’ During Heat-Knicks After He Interviewed For The Raptors Job

The Toronto Raptors‘ search for a new head coach took an interesting twist this week, as it was reported that the team held an interview with ESPN analyst J.J. Redick about potentially filling the vacancy. It is unclear if anything has happened beyond that, but the report gave a glimpse into just how wide of a net Toronto is trying to cast in its quest to find a replacement for Nick Nurse.

While the team continues to go through its process, Redick continues to do media work, whether that’s his podcast, TV appearances or what he has going on Friday night. Redick, Richard Jefferson, and Ryan Ruocco are ESPN’s booth for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks. During the first quarter, Jefferson decided to goof around while on the broadcast, as he waited for Redick to explain something that happened before calling him “coach.”

Ruocco saying he knew that Jefferson wouldn’t be able to resist this and Redick apparently missing it the first time around were both terrific. Redick, of course, has never been a coach in his post-playing days, as he went from the NBA right into what has been a pretty successful media career.

