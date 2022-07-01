robin lopez
Getty Image
DimeMag

Robin Lopez Is Headed To The Cavaliers On A 1-Year Deal

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

The Cleveland Cavaliers had one of the league’s best frontcourt pairings during the 2021-22 season. Rookie big man Evan Mobley was a revelation, while Jarrett Allen made the team look awfully smart for sliding into the trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn and giving him a huge extension.

Ahead of their second year as a duo, the Cavaliers have apparently decided to add some veteran reinforcements to their frontcourt. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavaliers and free agent big man Robin Lopez have come to terms on a 1-year deal that will drop him in the same division as his twin brother, Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.

Few players in the NBA are as well-traveled as Lopez, as the Cavaliers are set to become the ninth team for which he has played. Last year, Lopez suited up for the Orlando Magic, and provided a steady presence off the bench and in the locker room for a team that was looking to build around its young core. Now, Lopez will join a team with an eye on being a playoff contender.

Lopez averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 55.3 percent shooting (59.3 percent from the line) in 36 games with the Magic.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2022
by: Twitter
Sasha Alex Sloan On Her Wry, Funny And Sad Album About Depression, ‘I Blame The World’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
Conan Gray Is One Of Pop’s Most Vulnerable Hitmakers
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×