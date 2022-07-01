Robin Lopez Is Headed To The Cavaliers On A 1-Year Deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers had one of the league’s best frontcourt pairings during the 2021-22 season. Rookie big man Evan Mobley was a revelation, while Jarrett Allen made the team look awfully smart for sliding into the trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn and giving him a huge extension.

Ahead of their second year as a duo, the Cavaliers have apparently decided to add some veteran reinforcements to their frontcourt. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavaliers and free agent big man Robin Lopez have come to terms on a 1-year deal that will drop him in the same division as his twin brother, Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.

Free agent center Robin Lopez has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Few players in the NBA are as well-traveled as Lopez, as the Cavaliers are set to become the ninth team for which he has played. Last year, Lopez suited up for the Orlando Magic, and provided a steady presence off the bench and in the locker room for a team that was looking to build around its young core. Now, Lopez will join a team with an eye on being a playoff contender.

Lopez averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 55.3 percent shooting (59.3 percent from the line) in 36 games with the Magic.