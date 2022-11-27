Russell Westbrook Got Cut Open On A Flagrant Foul By Zach Collins

For the second game in a row and the third time in four contests, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the San Antonio Spurs. The two teams that reside towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings took the floor in San Antonio on Saturday night, with the Lakers looking to pick up their third win over the Spurs at this early point in the season.

While L.A. entered the night without the services of Anthony Davis, who missed the game due to a calf injury, the team did roll in with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook in the lineup. During the third quarter, Westbrook found himself bleeding due to a hard foul by San Antonio big man Zach Collins. Westbrook tried to go up strong at the rim, where he was met by Collins and had his shot rejected.

The ball landed back in Westbrook’s hands, so he tried to go back up. Collins once again attempted to challenge him, but instead of getting the ball, he swiped across Westbrook’s face. While it did not seem to be on purpose, Westbrook got up, had to be held back by James as he tried to confront Collins, and started bleeding all over the place.

RUSS BLEEDING after flagrant 2 foul by Zach Collins 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/quLgBcyjzj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2022

Collins was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game for this incident, and while he left for a bit, Westbrook was able to return to the game.