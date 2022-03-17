The Los Angeles Lakers lost their third straight game by double digits on Wednesday night in Minnesota, as the Wolves beat them 124-104, dropping L.A. to 29-40 on the season. Minnesota led by 14 points after the first quarter, as the Lakers continue to get off to dreadful starts, and while L.A. pulled to within four in the second half, they once again could not sustain a run long enough to erase an early deficit.

While pretty much every team that has beaten the Lakers this season has enjoyed it and let them know about it, the Timberwolves seemed to relish Wednesday’s win more than most. That is largely due to the long-held rivalry between Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook, who have had more than a few notable run-ins, from Beverley injuring Westbrook’s knee going for a steal after a timeout to Westbrook rather famously saying Beverley “tricks y’all” regarding his defense — which Beverley believes “damaged my career.”

Westbrook’s struggles this season continued in Minnesota and no one was happier to be forcing him into misses and turnovers more than Beverley, who was ruthless in mocking Russ after a particularly dreadful sequence that saw Beverley steal a rebound and get a putback bucket before stealing a Westbrook entry pass to LeBron by sagging a good 15 feet off of Russ as he got to the three-point line.

After that, Beverley strolled by the Lakers bench, informing them Westbrook was “trash” and then holding his nose to ensure they got the full message.

"He's trash. TRASH"

*holds nose*

PatBev at the Lakers bench 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uCmAJ5tawF — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 17, 2022

Beverley wasn’t done feeling himself there, as he would go flex in the face of LeBron James before giving him a pat on the butt during a pair of free throws on the other end.

Pat Bev flexed on LeBron and the Lakers 😅 pic.twitter.com/XhinkRlbPW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2022

After the Wolves put the pedal down late to squash the Lakers brief comeback hopes, the cherry on top of the win came in the form of a Westbrook airball that led to Karl-Anthony Towns searching for the wind that blew that shot over the rim for a good five seconds.

KAT's reaction to this Russ airball was wild pic.twitter.com/6lcT7G1jOV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2022

Beverley also reenacted the airball after a timeout was called, ducking under the ball on the sideline before giving it to the official.

has to be one of the more disrespectful moments ive seen in a long time, watch Pat Bev and KAT after Westbrook’s airball. pic.twitter.com/PnMU3nVd8T — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 17, 2022

It really is something to see how much teams are enjoying themselves when playing the Lakers, but the Wolves took it to another level thanks to the personal rivalry between Beverley and Westbrook, with the former getting to bask in the struggles of the latter all night. As for Westbrook, he responded as one would expect.

"I don't pay any mind to it. The trash talking doesn't bother me." Russell Westbrook on Minnesota's trash talking and how/if that could motivate the #Lakers going forward. @LakersReporter pic.twitter.com/oiuP5brH3K — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 17, 2022

"I honestly don't pay no mind to it," Russell Westbrook tells @kylegoon. "They weren't talking to me… Nobody over there has done anything in this league… They won a game, happy for them, (I'll) move on to the next one."https://t.co/S2gidyoGT9 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 17, 2022

There’s a chance these two teams could meet in a win-or-go home play-in game for the 8-seed and, well, it certainly wouldn’t lack for drama.