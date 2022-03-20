A 15-seed is once again headed to the Sweet 16. One year after Oral Roberts stunned the college basketball world to make it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Saint Peter’s earned a ticket to the Sweet 16 by going wire-to-wire against Murray State en route to a 70-60 win on Saturday night.

The Peacocks were led by a stellar effort from senior big man KC Ndefo, who was a menace on both ends of the floor. The New York native led the team with 17 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks, three assists, and a steal, with one of those blocks being a crucial chasedown as the Racers were trying to make it a one-possession game in the second half.

EVER SEEN A PEACOCK FLY!? 🦚 KC Ndefo with the WILD chase down block for @PeacocksMBB 🔥 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Kc976Wgnt3 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022

Late in the game, Saint Peter’s got a boost off the bench from sharpshooting guard Doug Edert, who scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half and scored seven points in just over a minute.

Five other Peacocks scored at least six points. The team entered Saturday’s game as the winners of their last eight games, a stretch that included the MAAC Tournament and a stunning opening round win over the Kentucky Wildcats. Murray State, meanwhile, had not lost since Dec. 30.

Now, the Peacocks will wait to find out who they will play in the Sweet 16 — they will square off against the winner of Sunday’s game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Texas Longhorns. They will probably be underdogs for the third time during the 2022 NCAA Tournament, but so far, that has not mattered.