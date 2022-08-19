Satou Sabally Buried A Heave From Past Halfcourt To End The First Quarter

The Dallas Wings faced an uphill battle in their first round series against the WNBA’s 3-seed in the Connecticut Sun, as they were going to start the playoffs without star guard and leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale, who had core muscle surgery and was slated to miss, at minimum, the entire three-game series.

Without Ogunbowale, the Wings were going to have to get creative offensively, particularly against a very good defensive squad in the Sun. Allisha Gray, Marina Mabrey, and Satou Sabally, all double-digit scorers on the season, were going to have to pick up their production further with their star out, and Sabally did her best early on to fill that void in the most improbable of ways.

With the Wings down six in the closing seconds, the Sun missed a layup that came off the rim to Sabally, who turned up the floor and could only get just one stride past the Sun’s three-point line before needing to put up a heave to beat the buzzer, that somehow rattled home through the rim to keep Dallas within a possession after one.

Satou was just secretly practicing her half-court shots this entire time. pic.twitter.com/jMt1ulv3i5 — X – Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) August 19, 2022

It’s not often that a shot from that deep goes through without a kiss off the glass — particularly with how much rim that caught — but the Wings will absolutely take all the buckets they can get, and no matter what happens in the series, Sabally will always remember that playoff moment.