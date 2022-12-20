Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s case for a spot in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game became a little bit stronger on Monday night. Gilgeous-Alexander’s latest monster performance came against the Portland Trail Blazers, and included a game-winning jumper at the buzzer that helped the Oklahoma City Thunder defend their home court, 123-121.

SGA FOR THE WIN ⚡ pic.twitter.com/qWiPzdzzgP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2022

Portland seemed like it was going all-out to prevent Gilgeous-Alexander from catching the inbounds pass from Jalen Williams, as Justise Winslow hounded the Thunder’s young star. It did not work, as Gilgeous-Alexander was able to seal off Winslow and get him off balance to create just enough separation for a pull-up.

The rest was pretty easy, as Gilgeous-Alexander pulled up, got an excellent look, and knocked down a jumper that gave Oklahoma City its 13th win of the year. On the night, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points on 10-for-24 shooting with six assists, two rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in 36 minutes of work.