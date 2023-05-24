Shaquille O’Neal picked a very funny night to make a joke about the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX in an interview with Steph Curry. According to a report from ProFootballTalk (no, seriously, we’ll get to this in a second), Shaq has finally been served in the gigantic lawsuit that is accusing a number of celebrities of “deceptive practices to sell FTX yield-bearing digital currency accounts,” which came as a result of their endorsements of the company.

Big names like Curry, Tom Brady, and Gisele Bündchen have been caught up in the lawsuit, but much had been made of the fact that Shaq repeatedly avoided being served — he would, allegedly, hide inside his home when efforts were made to serve him. But Adam Moskowitz, an attorney in the case, explained to PFT how they get him.

“He was personally provided the papers, so he cannot raise his absurd delay tactics,” Moskowitz said. “We watched the prior Heat/Celtics game, so knew he would be in the outside broadcasting booth where fans were right next door.”

Now, we will loop back around to a question you almost certainly have: How in God’s name did ProFootballTalk get this one? Well, Mike Florio explained that in the post, and essentially, a reader at the game saw something go down, then grabbed a picture of the front page of the summons and gave PFT a heads up. It is easily the funniest detail about all of this, narrowly beating out the fact that Game 4 happened in a building that was, until recently, known as FTX Arena.