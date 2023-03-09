shawn kemp
Getty Image
DimeMag

Shawn Kemp Was Arrested On Drive-By Shooting Charges In Tacoma, Washington

Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and booked by Tacoma police on drive-by shooting charges after an altercation in the parking lot outside Tacoma Mall in which shots were fired from a vehicle that did not strike anyone. Police have recovered the gun from the incident and are still currently investigating.

Kemp was booked at 5:58 p.m. PT into Pierce County Corrections for one count of drive-by shooting after his car allegedly fled the scene after shots were fired earlier in the afternoon, via FOX 13 Seattle.

The shooting call came into police just before 2 p.m. Shots were fired from a passing vehicle in the parking lot on the northeast side of the mall near the Courtesy Tire store.

Police said nobody was hurt in the shooting, and that the suspect initially identified as a 53-year-old man was detained at the scene.

Kemp faced legal trouble in the past shortly after his playing career ended, with a pair of drug possession charges in 2005 and 2006, but has since become invested and involved in a number of local businesses in the Seattle area, including opening the first black-owned dispensary in Seattle in 2020, Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis. We will continue to provide updates as more become available.

