The hottest ticket in Paris on Thursday was the women’s gymnastics all-around competition, as everyone wanted to see Simone Biles return to the Olympics all-around after withdrawing in Tokyo. Biles delivered for the sold-out crowd, earning gold after huge scores on vault, beam, and floor mitigated a brief bobble on the uneven bars. She beat out Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who authored an incredible performance of her own to win a second straight Olympic silver in the all-around, with 2021 gold medalist Suni Lee taking bronze.

Among the many stars and celebrities in attendance on Thursday at the gymnastics arena were members of the USA men’s basketball team, who took advantage of their day off in Paris to watch the GOAT in action.

Steph Curry pulled up to witness greatness in the women’s all-around final. 👏 #ParisOlympics 📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/8ZQCbd3uDP — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 1, 2024

Like everyone who watches Biles, they were blown away by the power and athleticism of her routines, with Kevin Durant coming away with the belief that Biles could absolutely finish an alley-oop lob with her bounce.

I really believe Goat Biles can catch a lob and finish. #bounce — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 1, 2024

Biles routinely gets 12 feet off the ground during her floor exercise, which is aided by the springy floor, but her power in getting off the ground is truly remarkable. Whether she could get to the rim 10 feet off the ground jumping off a basketball court instead of a gymnastics floor, well, we’d have to see her try it, but I wouldn’t put anything past the GOAT.