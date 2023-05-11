During the first two games of Joel Embiid’s return to the court in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers’ once-elite offense was floundering. Amid a pair of losses to the Boston Celtics that flipped a 1-0 lead with homecourt advantage into 2-1 deficit without homecourt advantage, Philadelphia generated an offensive rating of 101.8. Since then, in back-to-back wins that have propelled the Sixers’ to a 3-2 lead heading home for Thursday’s Game 6, their offensive rating is 122.9.

At that heart of this is the revival of the Sixers’ bread-and-butter: the pick-and-roll between James Harden and Embiid. Boston’s offense has played well in its two wins this series, yet the crux of its success stems from stymying Philadelphia’s star duo operating in tandem. Beginning in Game 2, the Celtics decided to bring aggressive help to the nail, cheat up from the strong-side corner, and play off of P.J. Tucker as often as possible. That cramped the floor for Harden and Embiid.

The former couldn’t probe to his heart’s content and saw driving lanes dry up. His handle with his right is tenuous, so the Celtics forced him that direction (they’re still trying to, to be clear), sat on his left hip, and crowded him via a strong-side helper to curtail a live dribble. That all greatly impacted the latter, who received far fewer seamless pocket passes to his free-throw line office.

These two plays involve Jalen McDaniels, who Boston deemed a non-threat beyond the arc and has since been removed from Philadelphia’s rotation. But the theme remains: The Celtics were flocking attention toward Harden and Embiid, complicating passing angles and stalling the Sixers into a bunch of sticky, discontented possessions.

Following those two defeats full of listless offense, Doc Rivers has instituted numerous adjustments and counters. McDaniels hasn’t played the past two games. Philadelphia cut the rotation to eight in Game 4 and excised a non-shooter (at least how the Celtics see him) from the lineup. He’s opting for units geared toward optimal spacing and trusting his defensive stalwarts still in the rotation to cover for McDaniels’ absence.

The positioning of everyone around Harden and Embiid has been amended notably. The Sixers are clearing the wings more regularly and flattening along the baseline. They’re running more empty corner actions for Harden and Embiid to stress the rotation of a third defender into the show. They’re initiating screens higher up, sometimes in the backcourt to give Harden a greater head of steam and/or force a switch against a favorable matchup (basically, anyone aside from Jaylen Brown).

The dichotomy in where the screener for Harden stations himself on this patented Delay set below highlights one schematic tweak. In Game 2, Tobias Harris stayed in the near corner and the result was a contested mid-range pull-up for Harden. In Game 4, Tyrese Maxey relocated to the far corner, which opened a path for Embiid to dive and score. Jayson Tatum’s help at the nail is much less pronounced than Derrick White’s, as well.

Boston, deciding to close off the arc and trust its interior defense, has trended more conservative with its nail help the past two games after the Sixers went 16-for-37 from deep (43.2 percent) and 15-for-41 (36.6 percent) on twos in their Game 3 loss. Playoff series are about hammering pressure points and winning mercurial push-pull battles. These sorts of shifts exemplify that.