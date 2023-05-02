The Philadelphia 76ers came into Monday’s second round opener in Boston as double-digit underdogs after Joel Embiid was officially ruled out of Game 1. Facing a Celtics team at full strength without their MVP candidate, all eyes turned to James Harden to see if he could step back into the 1A role once again and give Philly a chance.

It became quickly apparent that the Rockets version of James Harden was in the building for Game 1, and he would not let the Celtics pull away at any point in the game. Harden had 45 points, setting a new playoff career-high, on 17-of-30 shooting to go along with six assists, as he put forth one of the best offensive performances of his Hall of Fame career. What was maybe most impressive in his performance was he didn’t do it by grifting his way to the free throw line (where he was 4-of-4), but did so by way of sheer shotmaking craft, drilling shot after shot, including 7-of-14 from three-point range, to give the Sixers a chance down the stretch.

While Boston briefly took a 12-point lead in the second quarter, they could never get enough stops to put Philly away, and as the Sixers grew more and more comfortable in the game, they started to believe they could steal one without their MVP.

In the fourth quarter, the two teams traded the lead back-and-forth as both teams’ stars had it going, with Jayson Tatum scoring 39 points on 14-of-25 shooting, dueling with Harden throughout. Boston appeared like it had briefly taken control late, after Al Horford and Marcus Smart combined to keep a possession alive on the offensive glass, with Horford ultimately getting a bucket to push Boston’s lead up to three with just over a minute to go.

HUSTLE ON THE BOARDS 💪 Celtics lead 113-110 with 1:14 to go 📺: TNT | Game 1 | PHI at BOS pic.twitter.com/7u7f9ockJz — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2023

After Paul Reed hit a couple of clutch free throws to keep the Sixers within a point, the Celtics had one of their worst offensive possessions of the game. Philly ratcheted up the pressure and forced the Celtics into a number of late clock passes, as Boston seemed unaware of the shot clock creeping towards zero. When the ball got in Malcolm Brogdon’s hands with under two on the clock, he dribbled into the lane and fired a pass straight to Tyrese Maxey, who had no one between him and the rim on the other end to give Philly a one-point lead.

PHILLY TAKES THE LEAD LATE ON THE MAXEY STEAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RRc6RYXfGt — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 2, 2023

It was a dreadful play by Brogdon (who was otherwise great with 20 points off the bench), as he was both was unaware of the clock and threw a pass to no one in particular, compounding what would’ve been a bad shot clock violation and turning it into a go-ahead bucket for the Sixers. From there, Boston would get back in front on a pair of Tatum free throws, setting up a Sixers possession where the world knew who would have the rock.