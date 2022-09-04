After the Sun stole Game 1 in Chicago and the Sky answered back with a big offensive performance in Game 2, the WNBA Playoff semifinals shifted to Connecticut for a pivotal Game 3 on Sunday afternoon.

Like Game 1, it was a physical, defensive struggle, as neither team could crack 40 percent from the field on the game, and after one quarter of play it was the Sun who had taken a narrow 21-18 lead thanks to a banked in DeWanna Bonner three at the buzzer.

DeWanna Bonner banks it in from wayyy downtown to put the @ConnecticutSun up 21-18 heading into the 2Q 🤯 With that bucket DB has passed Deanna Nolan for 9th on the #WNBAPlayoffs All-Time points list ‼️ 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/auUhP9anwH — WNBA (@WNBA) September 4, 2022

Bonner finished the game with 18 points to lead the Sun in scoring and 11 rebounds, but most of that damage came at the free throw line where she was 8-of-9, as she was just 4-of-14 from the field. Early on, the only reliable source of offense for Connecticut was Natisha Hiedeman, who had 12 of her 14 points in the game in the fist two quarter, connecting on a pair of triples to provide a needed lift for the Sun.

On the other side, it was the same story as the first two games, where Candace Parker carried the load offensively for the Sky, likewise putting up 12 first half points as Chicago rallied in the second quarter to take a two-point lead into the half.

Doing the dirty work in the paint 💪🏾#skytown pic.twitter.com/PiEqzyb1lS — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) September 4, 2022

Helping Parker in this one was Kahleah Copper, who finished the game with 15 points, fueling the Sky’s transition attack as they forced 17 Sun turnovers that proved vital to opening up a bit of offense as their halfcourt sets were struggling to find rhythm.

Along with Copper, the Sky got a big contribution from Emma Meeseman, who had 12 points, six assists, and five steals, providing great activity on both ends of the floor.

The third quarter was mostly a wash, with both offenses still stuck in the mud and the Sun able to trim one point off the Sky advantage to make it a one-point game headed into the fourth. A quick three points in the first minute of the fourth from Brionna Jones gave Connecticut its first lead since the second quarter, and from there the two teams stayed locked in a one-possession battle for most of the quarter.