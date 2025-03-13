The Spurs Pranked Stephon Castle By Taking All The Wheels Off His Car

Rookies in the NBA always have to be on the lookout for a prank, especially when it comes to their car, but typically the concern for a young player is that they’ll leave their keys in their locker and come back to the parking lot to find it’s been filled with popcorn.

The San Antonio Spurs decided to up the ante on car pranks with rookie Stephon Castle, as the Rookie of the Year contender went out to his car on Wednesday night after a win over the Mavs and found that his car was on blocks after his teammates stole all four wheels off of his Toyota Supra.

Taking the wheels is truly a wild prank and Castle was ready to scrap when he turned the corner to see his car on blocks. While he wasn’t pleased, his teammates found the whole thing very funny, unsurprisingly. In his presser after the game, De’Aaron Fox explained why he didn’t feel bad for Castle, noting he doesn’t do any of the typical rookie duties of carrying bags or bringing food for everyone on the team plane. Even so, Fox also noted that he’s never seen someone’s wheels get taken and thought that was pretty crazy. I will say, as long as there wasn’t any damage done when setting the car on the blocks, this is a much easier and cheaper prank to come back from than getting popcorned, as that’s a pricey detailing charge and this just makes you work on your pit crew skills.