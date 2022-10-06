The Golden State Warriors had far more attention for an early October practice on Thursday than is typical as it was a day removed from a practice fight that saw Draymond Green hit Jordan Poole, leading to “internal discipline” for Green that included him being held out of practice on Thursday.

Green apologized to the team and Bob Myers addressed the situation at a Thursday presser, confirming the report and noting that the team was prepared to move on and keep Green’s punishment internal. For the most part, the Warriors seemed ready to just move on, but one thing that came out in the aftermath of the altercation seemed to irk some key members of the Warriors.

Chris Haynes reported that Poole’s attitude had changed as he was getting ready to sign a lucrative extension and that had frustrated Green and others leading to the altercation, but that got quickly shot down by Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry, via ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

“There was a report that Jordan had an attitude in camp, and that could not be further from the truth,” Kerr said. “He’s been fantastic.” Curry added: “[Poole] has been great, and there was nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear.”

Curry also said it was “unfair to JP” that had been floated as a reasoning for Green hitting him, and it’s clear Curry thought Draymond crossed the line — and that the attempt by someone to save face for Green with that report was off base.

Steph Curry said Jordan Poole has been great. "There was nothing that warranted the situation yesterday." He said he hates that questions about Poole's attitude surfaced in the aftermath of the altercation. "It's not fair to JP." — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) October 6, 2022

It’s not often that these kinds of reports get rebuffed that quickly and publicly by a team, but the Warriors want to make it clear that Poole’s attitude wasn’t and isn’t an issue as they get set for the season.