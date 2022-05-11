The Warriors and Grizzlies have found themselves embroiled in the most heated second round series in this year’s NBA Playoffs, as the two teams have traded hard fouls, accusations of dirty play, and verbal jabs through the media.

On Wednesday night, Golden State will look to finish the Grizzlies off in five games after somehow escaping with a win in Game 4 on Monday despite trailing for the first 47 minutes of action. To do so, they’ll have to close things out on the road, where a hostile Memphis crowd will be looking to will the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies to a win to force things back to the Bay over the weekend.

After pulling the Houdini-act in Game 4 to put the Grizzlies on the brink of elimination, the Warriors are feeling a little frisky, particularly Stephen Curry who led the fourth quarter comeback after a dreadful shooting start. After shootaround on Wednesday afternoon in Memphis, Curry authored the latest bulletin board worthy material from this series, responding to Kendra Andrews’ ask about the game plan for Game 5 with a simple “Whoop that trick.”

What’s the Warriors’ game plan for their close out game in Memphis tonight? Stephen Curry had a simple answer: pic.twitter.com/fgpSkzypsR — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) May 11, 2022

That, of course, is the rallying cry for the Grizzlies, and it’s clear Curry is feeling a little spicy coming into Wednesday night’s closeout possibility. We’ll see if that results in a masterful Curry performance to back it up in a win or if the Grizzlies and their fans will have a little extra fuel when it blasts over the PA system after a Memphis win to extend their postseason dreams.