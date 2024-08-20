A Golden State Warriors fan is the Democratic Party’s nominee in the 2024 election to take on Donald Trump, and unsurprisingly, Steve Kerr is on board with her candidacy. Kerr, the Warriors’ longtime coach and a longtime critic of Trump, spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Monday night and expressed his support for the party’s ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota governor Tim Walz.

Kerr had some fun with Walz, who famously served as a football coach before getting into politics. At one point during his speech, Kerr was critical of how Walz called his defense during a game in 1999 and suggested what he would do, before telling the crowd at the United Center, “Sorry, I wanted you to know how I feel every day of the NBA season.” (Video here.)

As Kerr wrapped up his speech — which started with him walking onto the stage at the United Center while “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project played, which is a terrific touch — he galvanized the crowd by using the iconic celebration that we’ve seen time and time again out of Warriors star Steph Curry.

“After the results are tallied that night,” Kerr said,” we can, in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, ‘Night Night.'”