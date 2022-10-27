steve nash
Steve Nash Had A Minor Meltdown Over A No Call And Got Ejected

Steve Nash is normally a pretty laid back guy. While is competitive streak is well-known, Nash has always been able to keep a level head in most situations. That changed on Wednesday night during the Brooklyn Nets’ matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, and in the game’s third quarter, Nash quickly picked up a pair of technical fouls and got tossed from the action.

Nash appeared to be upset with the decision to not call a foul against Giannis Antetokounmpo, who brought the ball up the floor and used his left arm to create a little space with Patty Mills. This sent Mills to the floor — Jeff Van Gundy, on the call for ESPN, said it was a flop, but Nash disagreed mightily, and he let one of the officials know where he stood on the whole thing.

Nash picked up a technical foul for whatever he said, which he could not believe. He quickly approached the ref, and despite multiple coaches and Royce O’Neale trying to hold him back, Nash grew more and more upset with the decision. As such, he got a second technical and got to leave the game a little early.

In Nash’s absence, assistant coach Jacque Vaughn stepped in to serve as the Nets’ coach.

