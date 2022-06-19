Coming off a week in which she announced this would be her final WNBA season, Sue Bird took the floor in her final game in New York City, the place she grew up and became a high-school legend. The nationally televised bout between Bird’s Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty was close throughout, and with the upstart Liberty within six points and under 30 seconds to go, Bird let a three fly.

The ball bounced a few times, Bird held her follow-through like a statue, and the game-sealing shot fell through.

As the buzzer sounded, a buzzing home crowd rose to their feet in salute as Liberty players and coaches embraced Bird. She raised her hands and thanked the fans for the send-off.

Sue Bird getting a standing ovation as the clock winds down on her potential final game in her native New York 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yRbY2cEa5R — ESPN (@espn) June 19, 2022

Bird acknowledged how cool it was to get one last chance to put on a show for friends and family so close to home, but determined not to let the moment get too sappy, she had one final message for Liberty fans.

“I don’t think the Brooklyn fans are going to like it,” Bird said, before looking directly into the camera and letting out a classic “BING BONG!”

"BING BONG!" Sue Bird out here having a blast in NY 😂 pic.twitter.com/oeKilrj8gS — ESPN (@espn) June 19, 2022

Bird, who has in the past few seasons settled into a smaller role next to the young Seattle stars, was efficient and productive in her final Big Apple performance, scoring 11 points and knocking in three three-pointers. With a win over the Liberty, the team’s fifth out of the last six games, Seattle continued a strong start to the season as they hope to add one more trophy to Bird’s already full case.