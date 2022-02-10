The Indiana Pacers have been busy over the last week, as they’ve become one of the biggest sellers of the NBA trade deadline. They’ve already dealt Caris LeVert to the Cavs and Domantas Sabonis (and more) to the Kings, but weren’t done moving off of players for swings on young players and future draft assets.

On Thursday, as the NBA world was freaking out about the James Harden for Ben Simmons swap actually happening, the Pacers made another trade, sending Torrey Craig back to Phoenix where he finished last season in exchange for Jalen Smith and a second round pick.

The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

It’s a deal that makes sense for both sides. Indiana gets a flyer in Smith as they need frontcourt depth behind Myles Turner — who appears to be staying put — and add a second rounder. Craig goes back to the best team in the West, who have plenty of center depth with Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee, and Bismack Biyombo all making Smith expendable, while adding wing depth in the form of Craig, who already knows exactly what his role will be with the Suns.

On a day filled with major moves by the top of the East, the Suns stayed mostly put but this move helps them bolster their depth as they seek another Finals run.