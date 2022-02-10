Joel Embiid Sure Seems Excited That The Ben Simmons Saga Is Over

The Philadelphia 76ers have been waiting for months to find a trade for Ben Simmons, and just before the NBA’s trade deadline on Thursday, that trade came to fruition. The Sixers will send Simmons and additional players/draft capital to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap, giving the team a high-scoring backcourt running mate alongside MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

As for Embiid, the big man has been asked about the Simmons saga seemingly endlessly since things kicked off — ever since it was evident that Simmons wasn’t gonna play for Philly this year, Embiid has essentially acted as the locker room spokesman, and has made clear that the group that the team has right now is pretty tightly knit. Now that the Simmons saga is over, Embiid, as he is wont to do, fired up Twitter and posted an image that is pretty common when something happens to another person.

Anyway, in recent days, reporting indicated that Simmons took issue with what Embiid said about him after his performance in the Sixers’ playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks last year, which Embiid said on the record was off-base. Embiid has sent some posts that could have been taken as being shots at Simmons, even if they were not about his now-former teammate. This one, however, seems pretty clear-cut.