The Detroit Tigers trailed from start to basically the finish of their game on Saturday afternoon against the Kansas City Royals. We say “basically the finish” because the team allowed two runs in the top of the first, played from behind the entire time, and then, in the bottom of the ninth, Riley Greene went yard to give them a 4-3 win.

The team entered the half inning down by two, and after a strike out to start the frame, Victor Reyes took an offering from Joel Payamps and sent it into the bleachers. Greene stepped up to the plate next, took a ball on the first pitch, and then walked it off.

It was quite the moment for Greene, an ultra-talented 21-year-old outfielder, as it marked the first home run of his time in the majors. And after celebrating the dinger, the official Twitter account for the Tigers turned to the internet’s hot new meme — ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst while he’s breaking down the Royce O’Neale trade involving the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets — and had some fun with the whole thing.

We’re 36 hours into Windhorst posting and I have still managed to laugh at every tweet we have seen about it.

