The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted their first postseason game (not yet the playoffs, however) since 2018 on Tuesday night as the Clippers came to town for the play-in tournament to see who would get the 7-seed in the Western Conference and a first round series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

It was a game that featured a sloppy start, with the Wolves offense stuck in the mud against a physical L.A. defense and the Clippers marching to the free throw line and putting Minnesota in deep foul trouble on the other end. However, things turned around in the second quarter after one of the most bizarre stoppages of play I can recall in a playoff game, as a woman ran onto the court and apparently glued her hand to the floor.

A fan was escorted off after attempting to glue themselves to the floor during the Clippers-Timberwolves Play-in Game pic.twitter.com/RreK0kjPSG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2022

Security (and Patrick Beverley) walked over to see the commotion and eventually pried her hand off of the court.

Woman down under Clips basket during free throws. pic.twitter.com/FiZU5XmypJ — Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) April 13, 2022

The aftermath was a white hand print they tried to buff out of the floor and thankfully there wasn’t a significant delay.

UPDATE: The effort to stick herself to the court was an act of protest of the method of killing chickens who had a form of the avian flu at an egg farm owned by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.

Glue Lady proved to be some good luck for the Timberwolves, who rallied from seven down at the time to take the lead going into halftime, as the bizarre situation seemed to possibly calm down a Wolves team that was overly amped up coming out of the gates.