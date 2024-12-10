Sports fans have gotten a whole lot of Timothée Chalamet lately. For one, there have been a ton of commercials for his upcoming movie “A Complete Unknown,” in which he stars as Bob Dylan. And on Saturday, Chalamet was the guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay and showed off a, quite frankly, remarkable amount of ball knowledge — he was the only person on the panel to correctly pick the winner in the MAC title game, for example.

If there is one thing that is well-known about Chalamet, it is that he is a die-hard fan of the New York Knicks. He’s a frequent attendee of Knicks games at Madison Square Garden, and it turns out that’s been the case for quite a while, which we learned thanks to an old tweet that went viral on Monday. Current Atlanta Hawks GM Landry Fields is, of course, a Knicks Remember Some Guys Hall of Fame inductee, and back in 2010, he teamed up with fellow Knicks Remember Some Guys Hall of Fame inductee Andy Rautins for a contest where someone had to find them and answer trivia questions to win tickets.

As it turns out, the contest was won by none other than someone named Tim Chalamet, and while I suppose it’s possible there could have been another Tim Chalamet just hanging out in New York on that random Tuesday in November 2010, there is photographic evidence that it was a 14-year-old that would go on to be in Dune.

Timothee Chalamet really does know ball.(via landryfields / Twitter) — Dime (@dimeuproxx.bsky.social) 2024-12-10T02:45:49.038Z

If any of my fellow media members are reading this and get the chance to ask Landry Fields, Andy Rautins, or Timothée Chalamet about what happened here, I am begging you to ask if any of them remember the questions that Chalamet answered correctly.